Granada, 2 ka mga pusil nasakmit sa kapulisan

Usa ka granada, 9mm pistol nga dunay magazine ug mga bala, ug .38 kalibreng revolver nga dunay mga bala nasakmit sa pagronda sa balay sa usa ka lalaki sa Purok Boongon, Brgy. Lengigon, bukiran sa lungsod sa Argao.

Nasikop usab ang suspek nga si Ronald Davis, hamtong, minyo, lumolupyo sa dapit, atol sa hiniusang operasyon sa kapulisan sa Argao ug gikan sa rehiyon sa pagpangulo ni Police Lt. Col. Epream Paguyod, alas 10:50 sa buntag, Huwebes, Oktubre 26, 2023.Ang kapulisan nagdala og search warrant nga giisyo ni Branch 95 Presiding Judge Bernarditto M.

