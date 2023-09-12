Graduate Students Prepare Protest Paraphernalia for Marcos Jr.'s Visit to Hawaii

Three graduate students of the University of Hawaii are preparing protest paraphernalia for a demonstration against Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to Hawaii. The students, who have little experience in creating such artwork, are making an effigy to show dissenting voices within the Filipino diaspora in Hawaii. The demonstration is scheduled for November 18, the day Marcos meets with the Filipino community in Hawaii.

