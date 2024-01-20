Government seeks clarification on study ranking Metro Manila as worst traffic city

The government is seeking clarification on a 2023 study stating that Metro Manila has the worst traffic among 387 metro areas in the world. Chairman Don Artes of the Metro Manila Development Authority said his agency will reach out to those behind the 2023 TomTom Traffic Index to ask them about the methodologies used in the conduct of the study. The Amsterdam-based TomTom is a multinational traffic data provider and location technology specialist. “We want to know the methodology employed.

If there is an actual count and when did they conduct the study,” said Artes. He cited as an example Quezon Avenue, which according to the study was the busiest street in Metro Manila last year. “Per our data, it is still EDSA as Metro Manila’s busiest road based on our regularly conducted actual count. With this alone, we can see that there is a difference between our data and TomTom’s. Quezon Avenue is only the third busiest road per our data,” he sai





