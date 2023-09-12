Government Regains Control of Philippine Village Hotel

A Pasay City sheriff, supported by airport police, implement a notice to vacate at the Philippine Village Hotel. After taking back control of the abandoned hotel, the Manila International Airport Authority says its long-term plan is to use the property to expand NAIA Terminal 2. More than 20 years of legal battles later, the government has regained control of the hotel. The occupants of the Philippine Village Hotel remained inside the property despite the notice to vacate.





