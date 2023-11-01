Government red tape

Reason why Congress passed the Anti-Red Tape Act or R.A. 9485 in 2007 to ease doing business with any government agency. Instead of streamlining and shortening procedures, layers continue to be added, prolonging government transactions.

We all have a story to tell about red tape experiences in transacting business with government agencies. For many ordinary citizens, going to government offices is like negotiating a difficult obstacle course. While there are admittedly government agencies genuinely trying to better the services being provided, many agencies continue with old inefficient procedures or simply refuse to reform.

Even at the Barangay level, which is supposed to be non-political positions, people are flocking to be elected and even willing to buy votes.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: King Charles in Kenya as calls for colonial apology growDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Mayors cast votesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: NGCP Amlan substation goes into operationDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Biden unveils AI order aiming to 'lead the way' on safetyDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: 7 women in top 10 of Bar Exam: 2,103 new lawyersDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: #In The Moment by Francis de Leon Archives - Manila StandardDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕