Government has no plans for additional taxes as country recovers from pandemic

The government has no plans of imposing additional taxes as the country recovers from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Finance Secretary Ralph Recto stated that now is not the time to impose new taxes due to high inflation. The focus will be on improving tax collection efforts and pursuing tax reforms.





sunstaronline » / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rep. Ralph Recto to be sworn in as Secretary of FinanceMalacañang confirmed that Rep. Ralph Recto will take his oath as secretary of the Department of Finance on January 12, 2024. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will also swear into office Frederick Go, his Special Assistant for Investment and Economic Affairs.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

New Finance Secretary Ralph Recto Vows to Hit Revenue TargetNewly appointed Finance Secretary Ralph Recto pledges to do his best to collect P4.235 trillion in revenues this year. He takes his oath before President Marcos and emphasizes the importance of wise spending and fast investment. Recto will adhere to the National Development Plan and maintain the macrofiscal framework.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Can Ralph Recto Hack It as Finance Secretary?The private sector has also weighed in on Recto’s designation as finance secretary…praising his ‘wealth of experience’ and ‘impeccable track record of exemplary public service’ in Congress

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Recto appointed as Finance secretary, Diokno replacedHOUSE Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto has been named Finance secretary by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and will take his oath of office today, January 12, his wife, actress and former Batangas congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto, said Thursday. Santos-Recto made the revelation in an online interview with showbiz columnist Jun Lalin. A Malacañang source confirmed to The Manila Times Recto's appointment as Finance chief. Recto is set to replace Benjamin Diokno, who was with the Marcos administration for nearly 19 months.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Defense Secretary criticizes China's spokesperson for insulting President MarcosDefense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has criticized a spokesperson for China's foreign affairs ministry for insulting President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. over his remarks on Taiwan. The spokesperson suggested that Marcos should read more books to understand the Taiwan issue.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Defense Secretary Defends President's Congratulatory Message to TaiwanDefense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. defends President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s congratulatory message to the recently elected leader of Taiwan, stating that there was no violation of the one-China policy.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »