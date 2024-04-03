Government Expenditures in 2023 Surpass Target, DBM Says

The national government’s total expenditures in 2023 has surpassed target and outpaced the spending seen in the prior year, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Wednesday.Citing the Bureau of the Treasury’s Cash Operation Report, the DBM said the government’s expenditures last year amounted to P5.336 trillion.This was higher by P176.6 billion or 3.4% than the P5.160 trillion expenditures in 2022 and also exceeded the target by P107.8 billion or 2.1%.
The year-on-year increase in government spending in 2023 was primarily driven by expansion in infrastructure and other capital outlays that reached P1.2 trillion, up 18.7% from a year earlier and 16.2% above target.The DBM said the infrastructure and capital outlays spending was mainly credited to the accelerated program implementation and fund mobilization of the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Transportation during the last two quarter
