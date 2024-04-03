Government Expenditures in 2023 Surpass Target, DBM Says

The national government’s total expenditures in 2023 has surpassed target and outpaced the spending seen in the prior year, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Wednesday.Citing the Bureau of the Treasury’s Cash Operation Report, the DBM said the government’s expenditures last year amounted to P5.336 trillion.This was higher by P176.6 billion or 3.4% than the P5.160 trillion expenditures in 2022 and also exceeded the target by P107.8 billion or 2.1%.

The year-on-year increase in government spending in 2023 was primarily driven by expansion in infrastructure and other capital outlays that reached P1.2 trillion, up 18.7% from a year earlier and 16.2% above target.The DBM said the infrastructure and capital outlays spending was mainly credited to the accelerated program implementation and fund mobilization of the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Transportation during the last two quarter

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DBM approves release of P200 million for poverty reduction in BangsamoroThe Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced Wednesday it has approved the release of over P200 million to implement programs that alleviate poverty and empower disadvantaged individuals in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) for the first quarter of the year.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Toyota Motor Philippines honors exceptional 2023 dealer network performancesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

DENR orders closure of Chocolate Hills pool resort back in September 2023SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

DENR says Chocolate Hills resort ordered closed September 2023; seeks inspectionThe Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will conduct an inspection of a resort which it had ordered temporarily closed six months ago for operating without a permit in the famed Chocolate Hills in Bohol.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

DBM chief cites PH gains in advancing women's rights at CSW68SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

San Miguel books P44.7-billion net income in 2023, up 67%Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corporation (SMC) saw its bottom line grow by double-digits last year driven by robust growth across its businesses.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »