Government braces for cyber crooks during Undas weekend

“We want the public to be more vigilant against various online scam activities, especially when we are out of our homes,” Ramos said. He urged Filipinos to be on guard against fake e-wallet apps and fake customer service calls or texts.“Scammers can access your real e-wallet credentials if you download and install a fake e-wallet app. The public must download e-wallet from legitimate app stores,” Ramos said.The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is fortifying its own cybersecurity measures to avoid falling prey to hackers.“Our commitment to digital transformation is not just about advancement.

DSWD chief infromation officer and Assistant Secretary Julius Gorospe said the workshop was part of activities aimed to “enhance the security of the agency’s digital infrastructure and assets against potential intrusions.”

Meanwhile, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has warned that cybercriminals would ramp up their hacking activities during long weekends.

