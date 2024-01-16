Government asks Supreme Court to dismiss petition against PUVMP

The government has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss a petition by some jeepney drivers and operators against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters joined a convoy of more than 150 jeepneys as it drove through Manila in opposition to the phase-out plan. Members of the transport groups PISTON and Manibela staged their protest Tuesday, but Manila police shut down a portion of the Welcome Rotonda to prevent them from entering the area.

Protests were also held in other cities such as Cebu





