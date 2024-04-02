Government Arsenal's Spending Increases but Fails to Meet Ammunition Production Target

The Government Arsenal (GA) increased its spending in 2023 by 420 percent, but still failed to meet its ammunition production target for the year, according to a report from the Commission on Audit (COA). The GA, a line bureau under the Department of National Defense, was established in 1957 to ensure that the country’s military and police have a sufficient supply of arms, mortars and other weapons and munitions.

The GA increased its spending on the importation of raw materials and acquisition of more semi-expandable machinery, equipment and supplies, COA data showed. Based on the COA’s 2023 annual audit report on GA, the agency’s Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) increased by 420.6 percent or P454.949 million in 2023 from just P87.383 million in 2022

