Gov’t vows to buy local materials

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government is looking forward to purchasing locally manufactured building materials that will be used for future infrastructure projects.

In a meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Infrastructure Cluster, Mr. Marcos welcomed the council’s recommendation as he recognized the importance of giving preference and priority to locally manufactured building materials.

The Chief Executive said the proposal forwarded by PSAC, headed by businessman Sabin Aboitiz, is a step toward the right direction as preference and priority in the procurement of government projects should be given to local products that meet the specified or desired quality. headtopics.com

Mr. Marcos ordered the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to closely coordinate with the PSAC in coming up with the list of specific construction materials that can be used for government infrastructure projects.

The President also ordered the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), through the Government Procurement Policy Board, to complement the policy of giving preference to local materials through relevant guidelines, subject to existing laws, rules, and regulations. headtopics.com

President Marcos stressed the need to specify which materials will be procured by the government to avoid any conflict in the future. Members of the PSAC asked the government’s support to patronize the local industry as they emphasized that the Philippines have a lot of talents and products that are world-class quality, “if not at par even better” from its neighboring countries.

Particularly, the PSAC assured Mr. Marcos that local manufacturing industries are producing cement, steel and other construction materials that conform with the Philippine national standard designed to withstand the country’s climate and other natural disasters. headtopics.com

