If and when Israel and Iran will ignite a widespread conflict in the Middle East, it will affect the global economy, including the Philippines

The incident occurred about 13.5 nautical miles east northeast of the BRP Sierra Madre which was intentionally grounded by the Philippine Navy with a platoon of marine soldiers to assert the Philippine claim to Ayungin Shoal within the Exclusive Economic Zone of the country west of the nearest town west of Palawan at the Spratly Islands.

Before this incident, there had been occasions when Chinese Coast Guard ships and Chinese militia vessels tried to block Philippine Coast Guard ships and other contracted ships from what is called “routine rotation and resupply missions” (RE-RO) to the grounded World War II-era vintage ship for the benefit of its platoon of marine soldiers on duty. headtopics.com

This latest incident has been condemned by the United States, Canada and the European Union as a violation of international maritime laws and the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).We can protest as we had done in the past for the latest action by China, but will it comply? My guess is that China will just ignore us.

But, what has been happening at the Ayungin Shoal or even at Bajo de Masinloc are attacks on Philippine sovereignty. In any case, it does seem the government is taking a step forward to assert sovereignty of the Philippines. This matter, however, is now up to BBM to pursue it or not. It’s a very sensitive matter. headtopics.com

Just how far will the Philippines go in its latest attempt to file a legal action on China is a matter of speculation, which BBM has to tread softly .As expected, the Israeli-Hamas conflict is now spreading into southern Lebanon with the Israeli forces now attacking the well-known Iran Hezbollah.

