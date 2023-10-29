Gov’t eyes purchasing local materials for infra projects

In a statement, Malacañang said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. supports the Private Sector Advisory Council's (PSAC) recommendation to purchase local construction materials for infrastructure projects.

The Palace said the PSAC asked for “the government's support to patronize the local industry,” noting that the Philippines has “a lot of talents and products that are world-class quality, if not at par even better from its neighboring countries.”

Marcos said the proposal is"a step towards the right direction" and ordered the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to coordinate with the PSAC in producing the list of construction materials for infrastructure projects. headtopics.com

He also asked the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), through the Government Procurement Policy Board, to complement the policy of giving preference to local materials through guidelines, subject to laws, to avoid conflict.

"We have to match the capacity and the demand. If you say that from now on, 100% of our (materials) comes from the Philippines,"We need to make everything clear, (if that needs an) AO (Administrative Order) or some other form," he added. headtopics.com

The PSAC assured Marcos that local manufacturing industries are producing cement, steel and other construction materials that conform with national standards designed to withstand the country's climate and other natural disasters.

Meanwhile, Senator Sonny Angara said the review of the Government Procurement Reform Act (GPRA) is a"timely endeavor" and may help build on the strengths and weaknesses of the law. "The GPRA remains a good law but after two decades, a lot has changed. The entire technological landscape has evolved and we lose some efficiency in the process," Angara said in a statement. headtopics.com

