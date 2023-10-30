Gov’t endorses 16 RE projects for grid study

The Department of Energy (DOE) endorsed 16 renewable energy projects for a system impact study by grid operator National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

The endorsed RE projects have a combined capacity of 4,371.393 MW, with offshore wind projects accounting for bulk of the capacity. The DOE so far endorsed to NGCP 96 projects for system impact study since January with a total capacity of 25,511.066 MW.

An SIS determines the capacity of the power grid to accommodate the additional capacities and identify necessary improvements needed such as additional transmission lines, transformers or substations. The biggest among the 16 projects endorsed to NGCP is Domhain Earth Corp.’s 1,830-megawatt (MW) Calatagan offshore wind farm in Batangas and Occidental Mindoro. headtopics.com

This is followed by Galea Offshore Wind Corp.’s 600-MW Aurora offshore wind project in Aurora province and Fuego Renewable Energy Corp.’s 555-MW offshore wind project in Sorsogon. The DOE also endorsed the projects of Citicore Group, including Citicore Solar Quezon Inc.’s 98.67-MW Pagbilao 1 solar project in Quezon, Citicore Solar Pampanga 1’s 42-MW Arayat solar project in Pampanga and Citicore Solar Pangasinan Inc.’s 125.24-MW Sta. Barbara 1 solar project in Pangasinan.

Other endorsed projects are Xyris Energy Corp.’s 89.22-MW Linglingay solar project in Isabela province and Fgen Power Ventures Inc.’s 57.165-MW Inara solar project phase 3 and 46.2 MW Inara solar phase 2 in Tanuan, Batangas. headtopics.com

The DOE also approved the conduct of the SIS for First Max Power International Corp.’s 50-MW Pulupandan wind project in Negros Occidental and the 150-MW Bago City wind project in Bago City, Negros Occidental.

