Google shows off generative AI productivity, cybersecurity tools

SINGAPORE — Google recently presented its portfolio of tools and products harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), all promising to deliver a "unique" and secure experience for enterprises and general users alike.

Google Workspace Asia Pacific director Darryl McKinnon personally demonstrated at the summit how Duet AI was able to refine the content of his email and adjust its tone, from "poetic" to "feeling lucky."

"Duet AI can quickly generate high quality sales materials, nurture leads with personalized content... , Duet AI can save marketers time and money by drafting text and creating new images... , it can help reduce response times by quickly generating answers to questions]," his presentation read.

"There are organizations that can obviously can do one, or two, but can do all of this? That's a partner a company wants. That's differentiator," he also said. Agarwal said Google is one of the "most attacked" companies in the world, and how they respond to it provides them with data that could be shared with their consumers to prevent potential breaches.

In terms of protecting enterprises and consumer data, Google said it has zero data leakage incidents. Transparency however remains a concern for generative AI systems. Just how do these AI models produce their outputs and decisions?

