Google Maps gets updated with more immersive features

Google Maps will also include more detailed information on electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, the tech giant said.

During an earlier briefing with tech journalists, showed the new features, which the company said will be gradually rolled out globally. Google said its “Lens in Maps” (formerly called Search with Live View) will allow users to explore new neighborhoods with AI and augmented reality.

“Simply tap the Lens icon in the search bar and lift your phone to find information about nearby ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, coffee shops and stores,” Google said in a statement. The feature is coming to more than 50 new cities including Austin, Las Vegas, Rome, São Paulo and Taipei, the company said. headtopics.com

Google Maps will also share thematically grouped for specific searches to help users "find inspiration and discover new places." Google Maps will also feature “Immersive View” for routes. Motorists and cyclists can plan their routes and see them “in a stunning, multidimensional view from start to finish.”

“You can prepare for each turn as if you were there with detailed, visual turn-by-turn directions, and use the time slider to plan when to head out based on helpful information, like simulated traffic and weather conditions,” the company said. “EV drivers will now see even more helpful charging station information, including whether a charger is compatible with their vehicle, when it was last used and whether the available chargers are fast, medium, or slow. headtopics.com

The company however did not specifically mention when some of the new features will roll out in the Philippines.

Stocks fell Thursday on new interest rate hikeDefining the News Read more ⮕

Google-parent Alphabet’s cloud division misses revenue estimates, as Microsoft’s cloud boomsGoogle's cloud platform risks falling further behind Microsoft's Azure, and Amazon's AWS services after a relatively weak showing in the third quarter Read more ⮕

Google shows off generative AI productivity, cybersecurity toolsGoogle said its AI tools will empower users and enterprises without compromising their data. Read more ⮕

Telegram blocks Hamas channels on Android for violating Google policy on terrorismTelegram CEO's Pavel Durov has been hesitant in outright banning such channels, citing how they've also been used to inform civilians about imminent missile strikes Read more ⮕

Smart teams up with Google CloudDefining the News Read more ⮕

Google to run internet cables to Pacific islands in Australia-US dealThe deal will expand an existing commercial project by Google in the region to the nations of Micronesia, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu and Vanuatu Read more ⮕