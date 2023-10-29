Golden boost from chess as PH notches highest Asian Para Games ranking at 9th

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines netted its highest ranking in Asian Para Games history as it finished ninth in Hangzhou, China, thanks to a golden boost from chess on Saturday, October 28. Darry Bernardo ruled the men’s individual rapid VI-B2/B3 and reigned in the men’s team rapid VI-B2/B3 together with teammates Menandro Redor and Arman Subaste to wrap up the Asian Para Games with three golds.

Cheyzer Mendoza captured her second gold as she won the women’s individual rapid PI and bagged a silver in the women’s team rapid PI with Cheryl Angot and Jean Lee Nacita. “This was my best performance in the Asian Para Games. All of our hard work and sacrifice paid off. This was a team effort,” said Lopez. headtopics.com

