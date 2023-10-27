Go urges citizens to prioritize health, proper hygiene as typhoid cases rise

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, expressed his concern for the growing number of typhoid cases and called upon the Filipino people to take immediate action to protect their health and that of their loved ones.

Typhoid fever is a highly contagious bacterial infection that primarily spreads through contaminated food and water. Its symptoms, which include high fever, abdominal pain, and severe weakness, can be severe and even life threatening if left untreated. Therefore, the recent increase in cases is a cause for significant concern, stressed Go.

According to the most recent disease surveillance report from DOH, there has been a 38 percent increase in reported cases of the disease from January 1 to September 30 compared to the same period last year, with 12,693 cases. headtopics.com

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) reported the highest number of cases at 2,861 followed by Northern Mindanao with 1,932 cases, and Mimaropa Region (Mindoro Occidental, Mindoro Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) with 1,413 cases. Cases in SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato City, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City) increased by 119 percent from 512 cases to 1,123.

Central Luzon saw the most significant increase in cases, with a 192 percent increase from 334 cases last year to 975 cases this year. “Typhoid fever is a preventable disease, and it is disheartening to see the numbers continue to rise,” Go said, adding “We cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to our health. It is our responsibility to stay informed and practice proper hygiene to prevent the spread of this disease.” headtopics.com

