Go Traktora opens up new opportunities for Asia’s agri industry

Backing up this year’s AgriLink at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, Go Traktora, the leading tractor supplier in the Philippines, detailed possible new innovations the multi-brand group can provide to the agricultural scene in the country.

Go expressed support for the company’s brand to enhance farm mechanization in the growing agricultural industry in the country. The heavy machinery dealer handles product distribution of world class brands such as America’s John Deere, Sonalika, and Shaktiman from India, and Japan’s Kubota. Go Traktora continues to dominate the tractor equipment market in Northern and Central Luzon since 2008.

"What we really want to is strengthen the top 3 brands that Go Traktora offers, by identifying the right market that we can cater. It might be the agriculture, construction, or the industrial sector," said Go.

According to Go, ensuring the credibility of the products they distribute makes sure that the farmers also get the best value for money, the best quality, and the best return on investment for various fields of work.

"We are proud to say that having these three main brands motivated us to establish this . This facility signifies the direction that the company is heading in the next 5 years, it will also help us establish the company's mission and vision, and we need to use this new facility to provide the right education and product to our local customers," shared Go.

"I can say that having the right intention, the right vision, the right mission of the company, it will give the right direction for your company to manage your people, handling your clients. Having the right intention gives you the good satisfaction of doing the right business," said Go.

