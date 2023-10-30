GMs Antonio, Laylo banner 7-in-1 Oaminal Chess Festival

Governor Henry S. Oaminal 7-in-1 Chess Festival slated Nov. 10 to 12 at the Ozamis City Auditorium in Ozamis City, Misamis Occidental.Governor Henry S. Oaminal 7-in-1 Chess Festival.

Also scheduled to compete are International Masters Roderick Nava, Rolando Nolte, Ronald Bancod and Angelo Young in the tournament staking a total prize of P500,000.Other participants include IMs Joel Pimentel, Kim Steven Yap, Rico Mascarinas, and Richelieu Salcedo; FIDE Masters Nelson Villanueva, Alekhine Nouri, Ellan Asuela, Victor Lluch and Mario Mangubat; and National Masters Joey Florendo, Levi Mercado, Cyril Ortega and Levi Martuna.

Golden boost from chess as PH notches highest Asian Para Games ranking at 9thFilipino chess players deliver five mints on the final day of the Asian Para Games as the Philippines totals 10 golds on top of 4 silvers and 5 bronzes Read more ⮕

UAAP: FEU women sweep round 1 of chess after beating UPFEU completed a first-round sweep after dominating UP, 3-1, in Round 6 of the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Chess Championships. Read more ⮕

'Giant killer' Delfin shines in AQ Prime chess tournamentJoel Delfin is starting to make note of his bid to rule the ongoing 3rd AQ Prime Fide Standard Chess Open being held at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City. Read more ⮕

PH chess team strikes again, cops 3 more golds in Asian Para GamesThe Philippine para chess team struck gold once again on the last day of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China when three players all won gold in their respective events. Read more ⮕

PH para chess team bags 8 golds in Asian Para GamesThe Filipino woodpushers gave Team Philippines a huge boost, winning five more gold medals on the final day of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Read more ⮕

PH cops 5 more chess gold medals in Asian Para GamesFilipino chess players ended the country's Asian Para Games campaign with a bang by winning five more gold medals on Saturday in hangzhou, China. Read more ⮕