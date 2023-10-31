GMA unveils new-gen Sang’gres of Encantadia Chronicles

Sang’gre Deia, daughter of Amihan and new keeper of the “Brilyante ng hangin,” will be played by Angel.Bianca was earlier introduced as the daughter of Danaya and the new keeper of “Brilyante ng Lupa”.Encantadia Chronicles is the spinoff of Encantadia, the hit GMA 2005 fantasy drama that stars Sunshine Dizon, Iza Calzado, Karylle and Diana Zubiri as the Sang’gre sisters Pirena, Amihan, Alena and Danaya.Kelvin Miranda is the new keeper of Brilyante ng Tubig and son of Alena.

Tumikada si Joshua Yerro ng 11 puntos upang tulungan ang Adamson University na ikadena ang Far Eastern University, 63-54 sa... Matapos si Ry Dela Rosa ay si Jonathan Medina naman ang agaw-eksena sa 79-74 pagpapatumba ng Jose Rizal University sa Arellano...

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texan sa National Football League (NFL). Houston Astros at Texas Rangers sa Major Baseball League (MBL). Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs sa NBA (National Basketball...r

Humugot ng lakas ang De La Salle University kay Kevin Quiambao upang ikadena ang National University, 88-78 sa UAAP Season...Tumikada si Joshua Yerro ng 11 puntos upang tulungan ang Adamson University na ikadena ang Far Eastern University, 63-54 sa UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament na nilaro sa Araneta Coliseum kagabi.

