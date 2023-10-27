GMA Network hailed 'Television Station of the Year' by MOPC

At the inaugural MOPC Journalism Awards, GMA’s consistent excellence, and being the country's largest, most trusted, most innovative and most awarded in the various platforms of TV, radio, and online and as the most diversified broadcasting network, was awarded 'Television Station of the Year 2023'. Receiving the citation for the Kapuso station was Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon.

“I attach special significance to these awards,” Gozon says in his speech. “These were based on the judgment of our peers in the press club. And that makes these awards even more meaningful. One thing I’m very proud to say is that since the beginning, GMA Network’s name has been synonymous with truth and integrity. It is our Kapusong Totoo brand of journalism that defines who we are."

GMA's trusted personalities collected awards as well. GMA Integrated News pillar and 24 Oras news anchor Mel Tiangco was named 'Television Broadcaster of the Year 2023' in recognition of her broadcast journalism excellence, promotion of democratic values and gender empowerment, and continuing commitment to socio-civic work. headtopics.com

In honor of his 54 years of broadcast excellence, the late radio and TV icon Mike Enriquez received a ‘Lifetime Achievement in Broadcast Journalism award.' GMA’s First Vice President for Radio Operations Glenn F. Allona received the award.

Former Chief Justice Artemio V. Panganiban, a board member of GMA Network, was 'Journalist of the Year - Law.' He is the author of 12 books on law, faith, and the Supreme Court. The honors bestowed on journalists and media organizations by the MOPC on Oct. 25 at the Fairmont Hotel ballroom is the first in the press organization’s 78-year history. Formed in 1945, MOPC is a roster of media practitioners, lawyers, and public servants. It is the oldest press club in Asia. headtopics.com

PhilHealth earmarks P72m to Quezon Primary Care Provider Network's Konsulta SandboxDefining the News Read more ⮕

DITO continues winning streak at Opensignal Mobile Network Experience AwardsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Kier Legaspi tells new actors: Be a student of actingActor Kier Legaspi returns to acting after a three-year hiatus via the upcoming GMA Network series 'Black Rider' starring Matteo Guidicelli and Ruru Madrid. Read more ⮕

Lawmaker urges MTRCB to probe ex-President Duterte’s TV showA day after filing a complaint for grave threat against former President Rodrigo Duterte, ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro is urging the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board to investigate Duterte's television show for supposedly promoting violence. Read more ⮕

Bea Alonzo, Rodjun Cruz, and Andrea Torres to spread love in Davao City this Oct. 27The right kind of love will surely be felt as GMA Regional TV brings the cast of “Love Before Sunrise” — to Davao City this Friday, Oct. 27. Read more ⮕

ABS-CBN, DILG ink partnership for 'BIDA' anti-drug campaignThe agreement on “Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan” (BIDA) aims to tap celebrities from the network to influence the youth, said Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos. Read more ⮕