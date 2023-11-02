GMA Integrated News is first and only Philippine network to cover Israel-Hamas conflict on the ground

Soriano and Sorra share the stories of Filipinos in Israel, a country that is considered ground zero of the Hamas attack last Oct. 7. GMA Integrated News was the only news team not just from the Philippines but also from Asia which had the exclusive opportunity to visit the site of the Super Nova Festival massacre where hundreds, including a Filipina, died.

Working as a one-man team in Egypt, Raffy Tima provides updates on Filipinos in Gaza who are waiting to cross over to safety. GMA Integrated News was also the only Philippine media to interview in person Filipina caregiver Camille Jesalva who was recognized by the Israeli government for her heroism when she gave up all the money that she had to the Hamas so that she and her 95-year old employer would be spared. GMA Integrated News also had exclusive coverage of the emotional memorial service in Israel for fallen Filipino caregiver Paul Castelvi who was killed while protecting the elderly he was taking care of.

Over at the Palestine side, working as a one-man team in Egypt, Tima provides updates on Filipinos in Gaza who are waiting to cross over to safety. Tima tells the story of a Filipina and her Palestine husband who are desperately waiting for the Rafah border to open.

“Behind the statistics and geopolitical analyses, news reports put a human face on the impact of wars and conflicts. Stories of courage, resilience, and survival amidst adversity inspire empathy and solidarity, fostering a sense of shared humanity. These narratives remind us that every casualty is a person with dreams, aspirations, and loved ones left behind.

