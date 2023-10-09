GMA-7 to Produce Historical Drama 'Pulang Araw' Starring Barbie Forteza and David Licauco

GMA-7 is producing a new historical drama titled 'Pulang Araw' starring Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Alden Richards, and Sanya Lopez. The series tells the story of four childhood friends whose lives are tested during the Japanese occupation in the Philippines.





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco step into uncharted territoryLast night, Barbie Forteza and David Licauco gave TV viewers a sneak peek into Maging Sino Ka Man, the TV

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Big shoes to fill for David Licauco, Barbie FortezaBarbie Forteza and David Licauco found themselves both elated and challenged as they took on the lead roles in the

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Barbie Forteza surprised by David Licauco's 'Showtime' guesting'It's Showtime' guest judge Barbie Forteza was surprised by the appearance of her screen partner David Licauco in the noontime program's live episode on Tuesday, November 7.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Barbie Forteza strikes a balance between onscreen and offscreen relationshipsBarbie Forteza has found the right balance between her onscreen and offscreen partners, but it's not always rainbows and butterflies for the Kapuso actress.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Barbie Forteza, Rhian Ramos, and Arci Muñoz lead Ehrran Montoya’s whimsical runway showThe Filipino fashion designer marks the anniversary of his atelier with a stellar runway show dubbed “Spora”

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Barbie Forteza as couture model, promises thrilling 'Maging Sino Ka Man' finaleActress Barbie Forteza bared her inner fashionista when she served as the opening salvo for the finale segment of emerging designer Ehrran Montoya’s spring/summer 2024 collection.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »