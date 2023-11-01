Globe to charge subscribers P50 for late payment

“Starting Dec. 1, 2023, a P50 fee will be charged to your account for payments made after your due date. We encourage you to pay on time to keep your services active,” the telecom unit of the Ayala Group said in an advisory to postpaid subscribers.Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares opposed Globe’s plan to penalize its postpaid subscribers for late payments, saying many subscribers came to him complaining about the penalty.

“I think that Globe should be considerate to their subscribers and scrap this fee. It should also improve its service, instead of thinking about profit first,” Colmenares said. “Why is it that when there are disruptions in Globe’s signal or services, for days and times, there is no reduction in the monthly fee of the subscribers, but now they are asking automatic P50 for late payment? They have not even given the refund to consumers when they overcharged their texting fees years back,” Colmernares said.

He said Bayan Muna filed a petition before the Supreme Court against Globe and Smart Communications Inc. for alleged overcharging in the text messages that their subscribers sent.Representatives of Globe were unavailable for comment as of press time.

