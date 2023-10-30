Globe taps Nokia to install compact, modern antennas in South Cotabato

Globe Telecom Inc. said Monday it tapped Nokia to deploy state-of-the-art sustainable antennas in South Cotobato, the first of at least 50 installations planned this year to support network expansion and enhancement of mobile services.

Nokia produced the Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA+) for Globe as a sustainable, low footprint and high capacity 4G/5G antenna to support smooth site upgrades across the country. “Through this innovation, Nokia will help us lessen our cost of energy and carbon emissions. Kudos to Nokia for collaborating with our Globe engineers to come up with this new solution. That’s the kind of partnership we can be proud of,” said Globe chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yoly Crisanto.

Using state-of-the-art antenna interleaving technology, the IPAA+is a compact solution, saving some 1.5 meters of tower height space. Globe said it does not increase the wind load on the tower, speeding up site acquisition and making deployment easier and faster. The impact on the cell site is minimal, as tower reinforcement and construction works are typically not needed, reducing the environmental impact during site modernization and the deployment of 5G. headtopics.com

The world-first testing of the 2.6 GHz IPAA+variant in Tantangan, South Cotabato showed a 5-percent improvement in efficiency compared to legacy antennas. As the IPAA+enables a wider coverage area, it also has the advantage of supporting more end-users.

“Nokia is proud to partner with Globe and support their efforts to deliver the most sustainability driven network in the Philippines. Through this unique IPAA+ variant, we are supporting Globe’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint as well as accelerate its 4G/5G rollout across the country to improve the connectivity experience of its customers,” said Subho Mukherjee, vice president of sustainability at Nokia. headtopics.com