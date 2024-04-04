Globe Offers Free Connectivity Support to Filipinos in Taiwan

Globe is offering free connectivity support, including roaming call, text and data services, to Filipinos in Taiwan following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Wednesday morning.

To help them get in touch with loved ones or make emergency calls, Globe postpaid and prepaid customers and TM users currently using roaming services in Taiwan will get free 15 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls, 15 texts to all networks, and 1GB data (whichever service is currently available) good for 7 days at no extra cost. To avail of the free roaming service, Globe and TM customers only need to connect to Globe’s roaming partners ⁠Taiwan Mobile and Chunghwa Telecom. The free roaming service offer requires no registration and will be automatically provided to Globe users. A confirmation message will be sent to customers advising them that the free roaming offer is ready for use. “Tens and thousands of Filipinos work and live in Taiwan, with thousands more going on a visit annuall

