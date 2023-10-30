Globe, Nokia deploy state-of-the-art sustainable antenna in South Cotabato

Globe recently deployed Nokia’s state-of-the-art Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA) radio solution in South Cotabato. This is the first of at least 50 installations planned for this year to support the top Philippine telco’s continuing network expansion and enhancement of mobile services for its customers.was produced by Nokia for Globe as a sustainable, low footprint and high capacity 4G/5G antenna to support smooth site upgrades across the country.is a compact solution, saving some 1.
Its deployment demonstrates Globe’s commitment to adopting green network solutions as it aims to contribute to halving global carbon emissions by 2030 and attain Net Zero by 2050. To date, 25 of its high energy utilization facilities run on renewable energy.
In 2021, Globe committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and submitted its science-based targets for evaluation and validation in June 2023. It has maintained a CDP ‘B’ Rating since 2021 and is also committed to supporting the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), underscoring its dedication to address climate-related risks. headtopics.com
Most recently, Globe was recognized in four categories at the recent Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Awards 2023: Energy Efficiency Initiative of the Year in APAC, Net Zero Progression of the Year in APAC, Sustainability Reporting of the Year in APAC, and Large Enterprise of the Year in APAC. The IPAA+variant Nokia produced for Globe is a sustainable alternative to legacy antennas
Philippines Headlines
Officials keen on organizing more coops in Cotabato provinceLocal officials are keen on organizing entrepreneurs in municipalities in Cotabato province into cooperatives to boost their connectivity with local business blocs and prospective contacts outside. Read more ⮕