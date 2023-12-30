Globe Group's Expansion Continues in 2023

The year 2023 was a time of greater expansion for the Globe Group, as it continued to deliver life-enabling innovations that solve daily pain points of Filipinos. From its network optimization and data center business to its debut in climate tech and fintech expansion overseas, the Globe Group cast an even wider net across industries this year, with unstoppable momentum going into the new year.

“Despite the challenges we faced, 2023 was another banner year for Globe, as we continued to cement our standing as the foremost digital solutions provider in the Philippines, with an unrivaled ecosystem of products and services that make life better,” said Globe Group President and Chief executive officer Ernest Cu.Here are highlights of the year for the Globe Group: STT-GDC Philippines breaks ground in QC, CaviteSTT GDC Philippines is a joint venture between Globe, Ayala Corporation, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres of Singapore, is in the thick of an aggressive expansion, breaking ground on two major infrastructure projects this yea





