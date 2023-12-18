Globe Group Honors Exceptional Reporting at Media Excellence Awards

The Globe Group, the country’s leading digital solutions platform, on Friday named winners of the Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA) @10, honoring exceptional reporting across platforms in Visayas and Mindanao. Globe feted winners in 16 categories, including individuals and teams that showcased excellence in telling stories that touched on Globe’s sustainability pillars: Digital Nation, Care for People, and Care for the Environment.

These pillars represent the company’s commitment to creating a balance between economic growth, social development, and environmental conservation. At the event, Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer, commended the winners and thanked the media and top-caliber judges and screeners for supporting GMEA since its inception in 2013. She underscored the company’s relentless pursuit of delivering life-enabling and life-sustaining innovations to customers. “Our customers’ pain points, their aspirations, their enjoyment of the things that they love are what guide us to keep innovating to uplift their live





