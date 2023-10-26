Globe expands roam-like-a-local offer, unveils new offers amid travel peak

As the peak season for international travel approaches, Globe is expanding its roam-like-a-local offer with GoRoam, launching the service in Malaysia after earlier rolling out in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

GoRoam is Globe’s response to the growing demand for affordable international roaming services. With GoRoam’s country-specific offers crafted to match local SIM card rates, travelers can enjoy seamless connectivity without the hassle of switching SIMs during their trips.

Globe users traveling to Malaysia may now avail of the GoRoam offer at PHP800 for 5GBs, valid for 10 days.● Taiwan: PHP600 for 2.4GBs, valid for 10 days● Hong Kong: PHP600 for 3GBs, valid for 5 days headtopics.com

These packages are meticulously crafted to align with the rates, data allotment, and validity periods of local SIMs in the respective countries. “With GoRoam, there’s no longer a need to juggle between SIM cards when traveling abroad since Globe has effectively bridged the gap in terms of convenience and compelling value. GoRoam underscores our unwavering dedication to enhance the roaming experience for Pinoy travelers,” said Coco Domingo, Vice President of Postpaid and International Business at Globe.

Filipinos going abroad can now leave behind the hassles of swapping SIM cards, renting pocket WiFis, navigating unfamiliar mobile settings, or missing connections with loved ones. With GoRoam, users retain their original SIM, sidestepping the fuss of configuring a new one. The service guarantees uninterrupted connectivity, elevating the international travel experience to unparalleled levels of ease and connection. headtopics.com

