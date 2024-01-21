Globe and DENR Partner for Climate and Disaster Resiliency Recognition Awards

Globe partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the second straight year to honor outstanding achievements of individuals, organizations, and local government units (LGUs) in environmental conservation, climate change adaptation and mitigation, and disaster risk reduction.

The “2023 Mga Kuwentong KLIMA-likasan Tungo sa Katatagan: A Climate and Disaster Resiliency Recognition Awards,” a joint initiative of Globe and the DENR Climate Change Service and Gender and Development Office, was held as part of the observance of the National Climate Change Consciousness Week to celebrate environmental stewardship and innovation. The awards highlighted exceptional efforts to promote a sustainable lifestyle and net zero future. These initiatives, marked by strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and encourage sustainable resource use, played a key role in fostering awareness and inspiring collective responsibility. 'Recognizing the challenge posed by climate change globally, we understand the effort needed across all sectors to address i





