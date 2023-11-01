Global lawmakers’ group call for speedy treatment of criminal case vs Duterte

Act Teachers Partylist Representative France Castro with lawyers Atty. Rico Domingo and Movement Against Disinformation Tony La Viña, files grave threats complaint against former president Rodrigo Duterte at the Quezon City Prosecutors Office in Quezon City on October 24, 2023.filed by ACT Teachers Representative France Castro be resolved swiftly “in light of the serious concerns arising from this situation.
Last week, Castro filed a criminal complaint for grave threat against Duterte after he said on television that the outspoken congresswoman be killed using confidential funds. His statements were made after the House of Representativesstanding up against the former president
and hoped the Filipino lawmakers raise the issue with the executive. The members of the House of Representatives also offered to help Castro in enhancing her security.Castro said two complaints were earlier filed at the IPU – first, to recognize their “right to a speedy disposition of the court” for charges she is facing with former Bayan Muna Representative Satur Ocampo.for evacuating 14 Lumad children attending school in Davao del Norte.
“We hope that this will help in expediting the dismissal of the trumped-up case in Talaingod,” Castro said. “I also hope that justice will prevail and that the threat against my life and other Makabayan solons stop because we are only fulfilling our mandates as parliamentarians,” Castro said. It was worried that Elago’s complaint at the Office of the Ombudsman showed “no sign of being actively examined.
Philippines Headlines
