Global Dominion Financing Inc. Recognized as Fastest-growing and Most Innovative Auto Finance Company

For over 20 years, Global Dominion Financing Inc. has been instrumental in providing Filipinos with the financial means to realize their dreams for themselves and their families. Global Dominion has spearheaded innovative loan solutions that address Filipinos’ evolving needs, encompassing car purchases, business capital, educational expenses for their children or siblings, home improvements and unforeseen circumstances such as emergencies and medical expenses.

The company has been transforming aspirations into reality, and was recognized as the "Fastest-growing Auto Finance Company for 2022" and "Most Innovative Auto Financing Company for 2023"

