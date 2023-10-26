GLF 2023 subsidy biggest in 'Ligligan Parul' history

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The subsidy for each of the participating barangays in the Giant Lantern Festival (GLF) 2023 has been touted by organizers as the biggest in the history of the world renowned 'Ligligan Parul.'This year's grants to the giant lantern makers amounts to P400,000 each.In 2022, the subsidy for each competitor was pegged at P300,000.

After these, the giant lanterns will make their rounds of the province and other places in a series of exhibitions.The subsidy from the city government, GLFFI and festival partners will help them defray the huge costs in making the giant lanterns. A giant lantern measures by standard of 20 feet in diameter with some 8,000 to 10,000 bulbs run by several rotors in sync with music, usually costs from P500,000 to P1-million.