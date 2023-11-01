Gipasawop sa Spurs ang Suns

Sa return play, nadawat ni Durant ang bola gikan sa inbound pass ug niini nang higayuna nahimo ni Johnson ang iyang mabayanihong pag-ilog sa bola ug layup.“I went for a steal (earlier) and I saw Tre (Jones) had him in the corner and I was just like, the worst that happens is they call a foul,” matod ni Johnson.“We had to make something happen. We kept fighting, stay together regardless of what’s going on. Try to correct our mistakes.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Wembanyama, Johnson clutch as Spurs stun Suns in epic comebackVictor Wembanyama scores back-to-back buckets down the stretch, while Keldon Johnson delivers the game-winner as the Spurs storm back from a 20-point deficit to beat the Suns

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Tell it to SunStar: A formal letter to ComelecSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Tell it to SunStar: In solidarity with the Palestinian peopleSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: REPLAY: SunStar's BSKE 2023 live coverageSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Killings, vote-buying mar BSKE anewSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Bus kargado og botante nahaybolSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕