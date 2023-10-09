Ginebra's Thompson happy to share court with Ahanmisi

Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson is happy to share the court with Mav Ahanmisi , forming a potent backcourt tandem . Thompson praises Ahanmisi's aggressiveness and rebounding skills. Despite shooting struggles, Thompson believes Ahanmisi will improve in the next game. Ahanmisi describes his Ginebra debut as a 'crazy feeling' and enjoys the support of the fans.





Read more: PHİLSTARNEWS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANİLABULLETİN: Maverick Ahanmisi relishes new jersey number, fresh start with GinebraFor Maverick Ahanmisi, joining Ginebra is a breath of fresh air.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Maverick Ahanmisi ditches old number for fresh start with GinebraGinebra new guy Maverick Ahanmisi previously wore No. 13 – the same number used by Gin Kings legend Jayjay Helterbrand – from the collegiate to the professional ranks

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: 'Great fit': Maverick Ahanmisi joins GinebraMaverick Ahanmisi inks a deal with Barangay Ginebra as a free agent after his contract with Converge expired last PBA season

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Ginebra signs free agent Maverick AhanmisiBarangay Ginebra added a potent weapon to its backcourt rotation after signing guard Maverick Ahanmisi to a three-year deal.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Ahanmisi inclined to sign deal with GinebraVeteran Filipino-foreign guard Maverick Ahanmisi has agreed in principle to sign what could more likely be a three-year, maximum deal with Barangay Ginebra.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: Meralco Bolts to replace Barangay Ginebra in EASLThe Meralco Bolts are taking over the spot of Barangay Ginebra in the East Asia Super League (EASL) which tips off on Oct. 11.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »