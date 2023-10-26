Gilgeous-Alexander looks to build on dominant World Cup performance

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) scores against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game last Thursday in Montreal.

He made the All-Tournament team at this summer’s event and generated the kind of buzz that had eluded him for much of his career. He averaged 24.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists in eight games for Canada, including a 31-point, 12-assist output in the bronze medal win over the United States.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points per game for the Thunder last season and was an All-NBA first-team selection before turning in the dynamic World Cup performance. Now, the 25-year-old star is primed to help Oklahoma City turn the corner on its rebuild and improve on last year’s 40-42 season that ended in the play-in tournament. headtopics.com

“One of the reasons why I wanted to play Canada basketball in the summer is because it gives you a little bit more run and a little bit more bump before the preseason,” he said. “In the summer I’ve always tried to find pickup games to do so, but there’s nothing better than a real game, real rush, real opponents. Yes, it feels like it’s helpful and we’ll see if it will be very helpful.”

“We had a tough job that we couldn’t handle during the World Cup,” Bertans said. “He was the guy that went off in the second half and kind of, you know, put us in the ground at that moment.”“Well, it’s all he’s ever done is improve, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s better,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.“As long as we keep getting better individually and as a group, we’ll get to where we want to be eventually,” he said. “But it’s about being patient and staying on course. headtopics.com

