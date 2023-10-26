Gilas Pilipinas receives P12m in Asiad incentives

Members of the Gilas Pilipinas national men’s basketball team received a total of P12 million in incentives, double the amount that they were supposed to get after winning the gold medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

From a total of P19.1 million in incentives meant for gold silver and bronze medalists, additional checks amounting to P22.8 million came from the Office of the President. Most of the players of Gilas showed for ceremony, filled with Pinoy rock music and with a big and young crowd of students welcoming and cheering for them at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum late Wednesday afternoon.

The grand heroes’ welcome featured video presentations and production numbers to highlight the stories and great service of our national athletes and their coaches. Aside from Gilas, EJ Obiena also won the gold in pole vault, even as Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez reigned supreme in jiu-jitsu, headtopics.com

Alex Eala and Francis Alcantara of tennis was also feted, with Patrick Coo of cycling, Elreen Ando of weightlifting, Kaila Napolis of jiu-jitsu, Sakura Alforte of karate, and the men’s sepak takraw team.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Thompson: Gilas experience in Asiad valuable to PBA stintDefining the News Read more ⮕

Pilipinas nagpakitang gilas sa Harmony Cup tournamentPinoy ragbi players, nagpakitang gilas sa rebranded Harmony 9s competition Read more ⮕

Marcos honors Asiad medal winnersKeep aspiring, keep believing.” Read more ⮕

PBBM leads grand heroes’ welcome for Asiad medalists at Rizal ColiseumPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will honor the country's medal winners of the 19th Asian Games in an elaborative ceremony at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Read more ⮕

Dwight Ramos included in latest NBA promo videoGilas Pilipinas gunner Dwight Ramos was featured in the NBA’s “Everyone’s Game” tip-off campaign. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Dwight Ramos featured in NBA 2023-2024 season tip-off videoGilas Pilipinas standout Dwight Ramos appears in the extended cut of the NBA's 'Everyone's Game' video campaign as the league enters its 78th season Read more ⮕