Gilas Pilipinas receives P12m in Asiad incentives

Members of the Gilas Pilipinas national men’s basketball team received a total of P12 million in incentives, double the amount that they were supposed to get after winning the gold medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
From a total of P19.1 million in incentives meant for gold silver and bronze medalists, additional checks amounting to P22.8 million came from the Office of the President. Most of the players of Gilas showed for ceremony, filled with Pinoy rock music and with a big and young crowd of students welcoming and cheering for them at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum late Wednesday afternoon.
The grand heroes’ welcome featured video presentations and production numbers to highlight the stories and great service of our national athletes and their coaches. Aside from Gilas, EJ Obiena also won the gold in pole vault, even as Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez reigned supreme in jiu-jitsu, headtopics.com
Alex Eala and Francis Alcantara of tennis was also feted, with Patrick Coo of cycling, Elreen Ando of weightlifting, Kaila Napolis of jiu-jitsu, Sakura Alforte of karate, and the men’s sepak takraw team.
Philippines Headlines
