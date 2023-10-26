Gigi de Lana and Mitoy Yonting rock in concert

BYTheir electrifying tandem creates “Vibe and Drive,” a back-to-back concert jam that unleashes good vibes and takes audiences on an unforgettable musical journey at the Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT) on Nov. 18, 8 p.m.

Rising diva Gigi de Lana and veteran vocalist Mitoy Yonting are the newest rockstar match made in Newport World Resorts. Their electrifying tandem creates “Vibe and Drive,” a back-to-back concert jam that unleashes good vibes and takes audiences on an unforgettable musical journey at the Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT) on Nov. 18, 8 p.m. All in one night’s show, de Lana and Yonting serve a double dose of vocal prowess, along with sensational group The Gigi Vibes and iconic cover band The Draybers.

Both rockstars in their own right they have been dominating the country’s premier entertainment destination, headlining successful concerts and shows over the years. The Filipina singing sensation, with high-note performances, lit up New Year’s Eve festivities at the NPAT stage during the Grand Countdown to 2023 concert. headtopics.com

On the other hand, Yonting, as The Draybers frontman, is one of the most enduring mainstays in Newport World Resorts’ live entertainment scene, performing regular gigs and building a large following at the venue since 2011.The music vibes are immaculate for de Lana, a new-generation pop-rock diva who first rose to popularity when she joined “Tawag ng Tanghalan” competition singing sentimental songs.

Performing now for over a decade, the multiple Aliw Award-winning group has been consistently active and endearing to their loyal and new audiences. Witness Gigi de Lana and Mitoy Yonting rock together for the first time in the “Vibe and Drive” concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. headtopics.com

