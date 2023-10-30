'Giant killer' Delfin shines in AQ Prime chess tournament

Delfin followed up his smashing upset win over International Master Barlo Nadera in the second round with another impressive draw over International Master Rolando Nolte in the third round on Sunday, October 29, to raise his tally to 2.5 points.The 32 years old Delfin brought down Arwin Chris Hernandez after 59 moves of Caro-Kann Defense in the first round.

, Arena Grandmaster Kimuel Aaron Lorenzo, National Master Ivan Travis Cu and his fourth round opponent International Master Ronald Bancod.Bancod drew with Balquin Jr., Bacojo drew with Lorenzo, and Cu outclassed Johnson Mancenido in round 3.FIDE Master Noel Dela Cruz, meanwhile, defeated National Master Kim Kenneth Santos to grab a share of the lead with International Master Paulo Bersamina and International Master Daniel Quizon at 3.0 points.