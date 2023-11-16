Giant Freezer in Copenhagen Holds Ancient Ice with Atmospheric Tales

How was the air breathed by Caesar, the Prophet Mohammed or Christopher Columbus? A giant freezer in Copenhagen holds the answers, storing blocks of ice with atmospheric tales thousands of years old. The Ice Core Archive, housing 25 kilometers (15 miles) of ice collected primarily from Greenland, is helping scientists understand changes in the climate.

"What we have in this archive is prehistoric climate change, a record of man's activities in the last 10,000 years," glaciology professor Jorgen Peder Steffensen of the University of Copenhagen told AFP. Blocks of ice have been his passion for 43 years -- and it was while drilling into Greenland's ice sheet that he met his wife Dorthe Dahl-Jensen, also a top expert in the field of paleoclimatology. Steffensen has since 1991 managed the repository, one of the biggest in the world, with 40,000 blocks of ice stacked on long rows of shelves in large boxes. The frozen samples are unique, made up of compressed snow and not frozen wate

