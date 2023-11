Employees of a mall in Quezon City don scary costumes as part of trick or treat activities ahead of today’s observance of Undas. Manny Marcelo

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: State-of-the-art data hall unveiled in Makati CityDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Lenovo fosters culture of volunteerism with its People First ProgramDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Top China military official slams countries 'creating turmoil'Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: realme 11 set to launch in PH on Nov. 9Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: A bird in hand is...Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: All in the familyDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕