Forester Neil Miras of EDC’s Bacon-Manito Geothermal Project shows rows of white lauan and mapilig seedlings inside EDC’s Vegetative Materials Reproduction facility in Manito, Albay. EDC’s VMR facilities are currently propagating endangered native trees to be planted nationwide.

This mountain in the Bicol region was once logged-over. Now managed by EDC’s Binhi Program in collaboration with various partners and community allies, the mountain and its surrounding hills have largely healed through a combination of reforestation, assisted natural regeneration and natural seed dispersion through the help of birds, bats, mammals and insects.

Recognizing the power of the private sector in revitalizing the country’s reforestation effort, Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu signed in 2029 DENR Administrative Order 2019-03. It revised the implementing rules and regulations of Executive Order 193 to encourage more private-sector players to participate in the program. headtopics.com

The Million Trees Foundation Inc. (MTFI) focuses on planting at least a million trees a year in seven critical watersheds—Angat, Ipo, Kaliwa, La Mesa, Laguna Lake, Umiray, Upper Marikina, and Manila Bay.

From 2017 to 2022, MTFI, with the support of its private-sector partners, was able to plant a total of 6.8 million trees.While much of the areas planted through the NGP and ENGP are production forests, which means the trees are to be cut down for fuel and other wood requirements, much private sector-led reforestation is meant for the protection and conservation of the country’s rich biodiversity. headtopics.com

He said the PEF, so far has three carbon forests funded by corporate partners namely the ALI-Davao Carbon Forest, Monkayo Pag-asa Carbon Forest, and the Mt. Sinaka Carbon Forest.

DOJ plans to file environment case vs China early next yearThe Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thursday it is planning to file early next year an environmental case that would make China accountable for the destruction of marine resources in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). Read more ⮕

Co Fitness brings collaborative workout environment to metropolis with opening of first branch in MakatiIN wellness, there’s no “one size fits all”. This is what Co Fitness, a new high-end gym that recently opened at the heart of Metro Manila promises. Short for “Collaboration fitness,” Co Fitness believes in the spirit of community of like-minded people who are always cognizant of their health and well-being. Read more ⮕

Health department’s Herbosa backs legalizing medical marijuanaIn a notable departure from the position taken by his predecessors, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa told the 19th Congress he supports the bill legalizing the medical use of cannabidiol (CBD), a senior lawmaker said. Camarines Sur Rep. Read more ⮕

‘Together Weee Can! An E-Waste Collection Concert’ organized by Ecowaste Coalition happening this NovemberIn a recent press conference, the waste and pollution watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and United Nations Development Organization funded by the Global Environment Facility is inviting everyone to attend the Together WEEE Can! An E-Waste Collection Concert to be held... Read more ⮕

Transportation agencies shift to high gear as holiday season nearsThe Department of Transportation (DOTr) is set to implement 'Oplan Biyaheng Ayos' starting Friday, October 27. Read more ⮕

DENR’s ‘Handog Titulo’ grants land titles to 2,120 beneficiaries, including 88 in Metro ManilaThe Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced Wednesday it has recently granted land ownership to 88 program beneficiaries of a land transfer program in Metro Manila, as part of the 122nd Founding Anniversary celebration of the agency’s Land Management Bureau (LMB). Read more ⮕