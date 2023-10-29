Gen Z’s sustainability mindset reshaping retail; Shein says it is taking note

MANILA, Philippines– The so-called Gen Z (born 1996-2012) are coming of age, entering the workforce and have started to earn money, significantly influencing markets due to their unique preferences.

The report added that this preference was shaped by the fact that the Gen Zers entered into adulthood during a global pandemic and recession, which have effectively changed their perceptions of the world.

But the trip quickly became a PR nightmare. Shein and the influencers got massive backlash after social media users accused them of uncritically praising working conditions at the facility. also named Shein as one of the fast fashion brands that have evaded tariff laws and violated human rights codes.In a recent press briefing in Manila, Shein global public relations director Charlene Lee insisted they’re taking action over reports of violations. headtopics.com

While it uses an outsourcing model, Lee underscored that they conduct unannounced audits and are guided by a “responsible sourcing program” that ensures the third party vendors “provide safe and dignified working and living conditions for their workers.”

Shein sources its products from South China and Brazil. It does not have facilities in the Philippines. But Lee said the company is always looking for opportunities. Lee, who was in Manila to promote Shein’s pop-up store in Trinoma Mall, added that the factory business is a competitive one, as these companies are always in search for better deals. headtopics.com

On environmental concerns, Shein said it has shifted to optimized and resource-efficient methods. For instance, its use of a digital thermal transfer printing is a zero-water-waste production method.

