Geeks On A Beach (GOAB) Conference Returns After Five Years

Geeks On A Beach (GOAB), a two-day international conference, officially commenced on Thursday, marking its return after five years of hiatus. It featured a keynote address delivered by Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy. During his address, Uy highlighted the thriving startup ecosystem in the Philippines. He said this has experienced remarkable growth and is poised to have a "promising future.

" The country now boasts over 1,100 startups, 60 incubators and accelerators, 50 venture capitalists and more than 200 co-working spaces spread nationwide, fostering a collaborative environment, Uy noted. "The conduct of GOAB during this year's Philippine Startup Week serves as testament to the limitless potential inherit in Filipino technoprenuers," he sai





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asian Vaccine Conference and Philippine National Immunization Conference Highlight Importance of VaccinesA dynamic back-to-back event, the Asian Vaccine Conference and Philippine National Immunization Conference, gathers healthcare professionals, policymakers, and medical organizations to emphasize the vital importance of vaccines and their role in preventing infectious diseases.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

DEVCON Pro Summit 2023 to gather professionals and geeks to explore cutting-edge technologyDevelopers Connect (DEVCON) Philippines organizes a tech extravaganza like no other as professional developers and tech enthusiasts converge at the DEVCON Pro Summit on 20 October 2023 (Friday). This event promises an enhanced summit experience for all attendees, offering a deep dive into the latest and emerging technologies.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity Conference DECODE returns with theme ‘Resilience Rising’PHILIPPINES –– Trend Micro Philippines is back with its free-for-all annual cybersecurity conference this November 14, 2023. Continuing their efforts to bring together cybersecurity professionals and students from around the globe and living up to their motto “ Engineered To Do Good,” this year’s co

Source: EdgeDavao - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Choco Mucho vs. Creamline headlines PVL All-Filipino Conference opening on Oct. 15Triple header matches will kick off the season-ending conference of the Premier Volleyball League on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 13. / 63 Read more »

Choco Mucho, Creamline kick off season-ending PVL conferenceVolleyball fans are in for an early treat when PVL opened its third and final conference in the 2023 season on October 15.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

PVL: PLDT secures new recruit ahead of 3rd conferenceThe PLDT High Speed Hitters have quietly improved its roster after acquiring Savannah Davison ahead of the upcoming 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »