GCG gives PCSO high marks for efficiency, exemplary performance

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has achieved an impressive performance scorecard rating of 92.5% for CY 2022, as assessed by the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GCG).

After a thorough validation by the GCG, the PCSO exceeded most of its targets set last year, particularly in gross revenue/sales, collection efficiency, and budget utilization.The Agency’s score of 92 % in 2022 is a huge leap of 34% compared to its 2021 score of 56%.

He stressed the importance of working together, supporting one another, and achieving more significant milestones. It generated gross receipts of P57.51 billion from various gaming products, including Lotto, Digit Games, Small Town Lottery, and Scratch It. headtopics.com

He continued: “Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure we meet our targets and deliver on our mandate of assisting those in need”.

Diesel, kerosene prices seen going down next weekDefining the News Read more ⮕

SM Opens 85th MallDefining the News Read more ⮕

Undas ExodusDefining the News Read more ⮕

Artificial Intelligence: Ally or adversary?Defining the News Read more ⮕

Alibaba Cloud unveils new services to solve generative AI development issuesDefining the News Read more ⮕

Marcos rallies troops amid emerging threatsDefining the News Read more ⮕