Gazans break into aid centers taking flour, supplies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DAMAGED. A reflection of a Palestinian man as he reacts at the site of Israeli strikes on houses is seen on a mirror in a damaged house. JERUSALEM, Israel – Thousands of Gaza residents broke into warehouses and distribution centers of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) grabbing flour and “basic survival items”, the organization said on Sunday, October 29.

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza,” UNRWA said in a statement.

