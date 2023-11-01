Gaza’s phone and Internet connections cut off again, as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants

Attempts to reach Gaza residents by phone were unsuccessful early Wednesday. Internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks.org confirmed that Gaza “is in the midst of a total or near-total telecoms blackout consistent with” the weekend blackout.

Israel said the strike, which targeted senior Hamas military leader Ibrahim Biari, destroyed a militant command center and an underground tunnel network, and killed dozens of other fighters. Military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said Biari had also been a key planner of the October 7 attack, and that the apartment buildings collapsed only because the underground Hamas complex had been destroyed.In recent days, Israeli troops have advanced toward the outskirts of Gaza City from the north and east.

Gaza has been sealed off since the start of the war, causing shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel. Israel has allowed international aid groups to send more than 200 trucks carrying food and medicine to enter from Egypt over the past 10 days, but aid workers say it’s not nearly enough.

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas’ ability to govern Gaza or threaten it, while also saying it does not plan to reoccupy the territory, from which it withdrew soldiers and settlers in 2005. But it has said little about who would govern Gaza afterwards.

Returning to Gaza “on the back of an Israeli tank,” as Palestinians routinely phrase it, would be a fatal blow to the PA’s legitimacy. The Palestinians have not held national elections in 17 years, and the US and Israel are unlikely to support any vote in which Hamas could gain power, as it did in 2006.

