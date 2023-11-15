Gaza's Main Hospital Forced to Bury Dead Patients in Mass Grave

Gaza's main hospital has been forced to bury dozens of dead patients in a mass grave, its director said Tuesday, while thousands of Palestinians were trapped inside by fierce combat. As Israeli forces were at the gates of the Al-Shifa hospital, the pressure was high on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas.

The families of those taken by Hamas demanded the government sign a deal 'tonight' for the captives to be freed, as negotiations appeared to progress behind the scenes. At Al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, doctors said patients and people taking shelter were stranded in horrific conditions in the facility, which Israel says sits atop an underground Hamas command base -- a charge denied by the militant group. 'There are bodies littered in the hospital complex and there is no longer electricity at the morgues,' said Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya, adding that 179 bodies had been interred so far

